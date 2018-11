The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the final of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after defeating Cameroon 4-2 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.This came after a 0-0 draw in a tense match.Gaëlle Enganamouit and Genevieve Ngo lost their penalties for the lionesses with Onome Ebi, Rashidat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Ebere all converting their kicks.This victory also sees the Falcons book their place in the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup, holding in France.