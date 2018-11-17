



The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly has described the promise to sell off part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, as a dangerous proposal.





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku had in an interview during the week vowed to sell off 90% of the corporation.





The former Vice-President, said the NNPC was supposed to have become more profitable by now, adding that he will retain only 10%.





But reacting, Senator Sani tweeted on Saturday morning, “Selling 90% of the NNPC as a campaign promise is being brutally frank and honest.





“But its a condemnable proposal and a dangerous intention.





“Auctioning the country has not helped in the past and will not help in the future.”