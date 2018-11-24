The General Overseer, Messiah New Life Church International Incorporated, Ipakodo-Ikorodu, Lagos, Archbishop Joseph Ehindero, has revealed what God told him concerning the upcoming 2019 presidential election.The cleric said it was divinely revealed to him that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari will defeat Alhaji Atiku Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.The Pastor, in an interview with Sun, also warned leaders of apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere to stop endorsing or openly campaigning for individuals and political parties seeking elective offices in the 2019 general elections.According to him, “Atiku will suffer terrible defeat in the hands of Buhari. All those prophets predicting Atiku’s victory are fake.“The vision they claimed to have seen is not from God. Atiku is going nowhere, that’s what my living God told me, and those prophets that are predicting his victory are not hearing from God but from the devil.“Buhari is the man God has ordained to win 2019 election, and his victory has been sealed by God.“These people are elders and leaders, and what people expect from them is to play advisory roles. They are supposed to play fatherly role to all. They are not supposed to be partisan.“But, it is unfortunate that Afenifere leaders today have become chief campaigners for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Not only that, they have openly endorsed him and have been asking Yoruba to vote for him.“But this is wrong. What is President Muhammadu Buhari’s offence that is making Afenifere leaders to campaign against him? It is very unfair what Afenifere leaders are doing against Buhari. Buhari, since assuming office, has been doing a yeoman’s job for this nation, and he has been able to turn round Nigeria’s fortunes.’“It is better Afenifere leaders retrace their steps before they lose respect among the Yoruba.“Contrary to the impression being created by these Afenifere leaders, President Buhari still remains very popular among the Yoruba, and he is the one they will cast their votes for in 2019 because the man Buhari has transformed Nigeria.“Not only that, Buhari also has divine support. His war against corruption, and achievements in the power sector and provision of infrastructures for Nigerians have been a good departure from 16 years of PDP wasteful administration of Nigeria. A second term for Buhari is a vote for continuity of good governance.’’