Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi has said that the 2019 presidential election would be about “truth and falsehood, reality and illusions.”





The lawmaker spoke at an event organised by Buhari Media Organisation in commencement of campaigns for the Feb. 16, 2019 Presidential Election.





He said the choice between Buhari and Atiku was an easy one, adding that Nigerians already knew where they were coming from.





“For me, these two choices are not difficult to choose from. Obviously, we know where we are coming from,” he said.





“We are coming from a period in time which people just did anything they wanted to.





“Today, we are having a different government under our President who is definitely taking things the way they should be.





“We had a very serious infrastructural deficit and because of that our productivity is extremely low.





“The most sensible thing for anybody to do and which this government is doing creditably is to focus on infrastructure.”