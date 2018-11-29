



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), paid a visit to Ike Ekweremadu, deputy president of the senate, on Monday.





According to reports, Abubakar visited Ekweremadu to seek his understanding over the choice of Peter Obi as his running mate.





On the entourage of Atiku were Senate President Bukola Saraki, director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP; and Austin Akobundu, national organising secretary of the party.





The choice of Obi had sparked tension in the south-east, with some stakeholders accusing Atiku of not consulting them.





David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, had said PDP leaders in the region would meet and deliberate over the choice of Obi but he later soft pedaled.





Although Ekweremadu did not speak out, he was reportedly dissatisfied with the failure of the party to include him in its campaign council.





The deputy senate president was said to have considered leaving the party but Ekweremadu denied contemplating it, pledging his loyalty to the opposition party.