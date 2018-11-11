The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria.It was learnt that the former Vice-President returned from Dubai in a private jet around 12am, after spending over two weeks outside the country.A PDP chieftain said, “The former Vice-President returned around 12am on Sunday. As you know, campaigns will begin next week and we need to make arrangements.”The All Progressives Congress had last week called on security agencies to probe the former Vice-President over his trip.