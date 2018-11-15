The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, faulted the Federal Government for allegedly failing to provide the funds needed for the National Bureau of Statistics to perform his essential service.He said the situation had made it impossible for the NBS to prodnable to release the annual unemployment report that it is mandated by law to produce because the present administration has not provided the NBS with funds.uce the current annual employment report as mandated by law.Atiku’s position was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by his campaign group, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation.The organisation recalled that notes Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr. Yemi Kale, was quoted as saying that that NBS was uIt claimed that the present administration deliberately starved the NBS of the fund with a view to hiding the nation’s unemployment figure which it said has become unprecedented.It said throughout the period the PDP was in power, the party did not starve NBS of fund.The statement read, “Throughout the 16 years that the Peoples Democratic Party governed this nation, their various governments never took this route, but funded the NBS to perform its statutory duty.“We know for a fact that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is in a state of panic because of the unprecedented unemployment numbers in Nigeria and is desperate to hide that information from the public.“If the Buhari administration can afford N1.1bn to fumigate the office of the National Security Adviser, if they can afford ₦3.5mevery month to feed Ibrahim El Zakzaky, then they can afford to release funds for the NBS to perform its statutory duty of releasing the nation’s job report.“President Buhari promised to create three million jobs per annum during the 2015 Presidential campaign season, but has ended up losing over three million jobs every year since he was sworn in on May 29, 2015.