Expressing her dissatisfaction with Atiku’s statement, Onochie opined that it’s disrespectful and insulting to Nigerians for a Candidate or anyone to lie to them.
Recall that Atiku had told Nigerians, “I started out as an orphan selling firewood on the streets of Jada in Adamawa, but God, through the Nigerian state, invested in me and here I am today.
“If Nigeria worked for me, I owe it as my duty to make sure that Nigeria also works for you. It is time to Get Nigeria Working Again. I appeal to you to join me on this journey towards a better life for all Nigerians.”
Reacting to the above statement, Onochie averred:
“ATIKU CANNOT BE TRUSTED
“I started life as an Orphan in Jada”-Abubakar Atiku
(BIG FAT LIE)
ORPHAN-a child whose PARENTS (Father and mother) are dead
In his book, MY LIFE (2013 pg 30) refers:
Atiku said His mother died in 1984.
This was when he was 38 years.
He was old enough to buy mum a house.
And he bought her a house.
What’s the point of this lie? To deceive Nigerians and get their sympathy? Its disrespectful and insulting to Nigerians for a Candidate or anyone to lie to them. He’s saying we are too gullible to find out the truth. No we are not.
Pres. Buhari nor VP Osinbajo will never lie to Nigerians.
#In Buhari We Trust”.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+2348145236851