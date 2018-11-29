



The Nigerian army has replaced Texas Chukwu as its spokesman, TheCable is reporting.





A military source revealed that Chukwu’s removal followed outcry from different quarters on his “inability” to manage information on the counter-insurgency campaign.





“Chukwu was not attune with media management and did not sustain the efforts already in place,” the source said.





“A good public relations officer always responds to critical national issues on time and provides solutions. His inefficiency did not only affect the army’s efforts but made the military a subject of embarrassment in the eyes of the world.”





The source added that Sani Usman had been reinstated as spokesman of the army.





Chukwu took over the position in February when Usman enrolled for a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.





A senior military officer listed Chukwu’s alleged poor management of several incidents of Boko Haram as some of his flaws.





“Chukwu’s handling of the recent Boko Haram incidents did not help in managing the situation, thereby embarrassing the chief of army staff and the commander-in-chief,” he said.





When contacted, Chukwu confirmed that he had been replaced but said it was because of a course he ought to attend at the NIPSS.





“There must be progress. I’m going to NIPSS for study. You know there are some courses you would take before getting promoted to major-general. It’s true. I’m no more the army spokesman. SK Usman would take over. He just returned from course, too,” he told TheCable.





Usman also confirmed that he had returned to his former position since Monday.





He appealed for support and thanked all those who supported him during his time at NIPSS.





“I wish to on behalf of my family thank all those that called or sent congratulatory messages as I graduated from NIPSS, Kuru, bagged the highly respected Membership of the National Institute (mni) and inducted into the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) since Saturday 24th November 2018,” he said in a message sent to TheCable.





“I also like to inform you that I have also been reappointed as Director Army Public Relations with effect from Monday 26th November 2018. I look forward to your continued support and cooperation. May God continue to bless and protect you and your family.”