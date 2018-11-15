Outgoing Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has appointed Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega as the new Secretary to the State Government.Olowogboyega’s appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the governor, Sola Fasure, on Thursday.The former SSG, Senator Mudashiru Hussein, relinquished his position on Thursday, November 8, when he was sworn in as Commissioner, National Population Commission in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari.Olowogboyega, who is the state Head of Service, according to the statement, will only hold the position in acting capacity for the remainder of Aregbesola’s administration.The statement reads, “Council approved the appointment of the Head of Service, Mr Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, as acting Secretary to the State Government, for the remainder of the tenure.“He replaced Senator Mudashiru Hussain, who has just been appointed as State Commissioner for NPC.”Aregbesola will hand over to the new governor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on November 27, exactly 12 days from the day the appointment of new SSG was made.