



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a damaged product.





The ruling party also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using fake news to distort facts as political parties begin their campaigns.





In a statement on Wednesday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the party, said the consequences of fake news are “often dire as it inflames perceived divisions in our communities, fuels hate speech, leads to violence and distorts democratic processes, among others.”





“While the APC is not surprised at the PDP’s typical theatrics in an attempt to evade scrutiny for its 16 years of misgovernance, it is instructive to the electorate that no lessons have been learnt by the prodigal party,” Issa-Onilu said.





“It is indeed clear to the electorate that the PDP is not a party to either be trusted or taken seriously as it has missed out on the opportunity to apologise and show remorse for the cruelty it wrought on our country while in power. What we witness instead is its weekly disgraceful and embarrassing shadow chasing through fake news and spurious allegations.





“PDP cannot pull the wool over the eyes of the good people of this country. It can cry wolf for all it cares, Nigerians won’t be deceived. PDP remains a damaged product showing no regret for its retrogressive old practices which brought the country to its knees in terms of our infrastructure, economy, security, values and standing among nations of the world.





“Instead of engaging the electorate on serious issues of development such as health, education, economy, foreign policy, security, corruption, pension, job creation, infrastructure development among others, the PDP and its agents have chosen to populate the mainstream and social media space with ludicrous fake news and infantile conspiracy theories, moving from one absurdity to another.





“While the PDP ups its game as a crybaby, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is busy building a new Nigeria for our collective progress, peace, unity and prosperity.”





Issa-Onilu said the APC is restoring the country its deserved standing among the comity of progressive nations by “fighting corruption and repairing our value system”.