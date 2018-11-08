The Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, South East Zone, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was putting finishing touches to the Malam Nasir El-Rufai Committee’s report on restructuring.This was contained in a statement signed by its Zonal Co-ordinator, Chief Stanley Ohajuruka and Acting Secretary, Mr Godwin Onwusi, in Enugu yesterday.According to the statement, BSO candidly want to reassure Nigerians that APC and, by extension President Muhammadu Buhari is not against restructuring.The group stated: “APC is putting finishing touches to the Malam Nasir El-Rufai Committee’s report on restructuring.“What we disagree with is the undefined agreement of Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s vague promise on restructuring within six months in office,” it said.The statement, however, cautioned Ndigbo to avoid boarding ‘One Chance Bus’, because of our hunger to restructure the current over centralised centre.“For restructuring cannot be done with Fiat-Executive-Order, without the amendment of relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution, which falls into the rigid cadre,” it said.The statement also stated categorically that the 2023 is the turn of the South East Geopolitical Zone to produce President.