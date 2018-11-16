Former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, on Friday said the fact that “the majority” of All Progressives Congress members were unhappy with the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, over the alleged manner with which he handled the party primaries across the zone, would not affect their support for Buhari’s reelection.He said that the APC would not lose sleep over the endorsement of Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku ABubakar, by some Igbo leaders.He added that “Igbo will vote against former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential elections.”Nwosu spoke to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.Nwosu, who dismissed Atiku’s reported endorsement by a section of Igbo leaders, said that the South East was “a no-go area for Atiku.”He described the endorsement as “a ploy to create erroneous impression that the Igbo would vote the PDP.”He said, “We are not losing sleep over the recent endorsement of Atiku by some Igbo leaders.“The action will not change the reality on ground. The Southeast will deliver Buhari in 2019 because it is our best option.“We cannot be distracted with the PDP’s Greek gift of Vice President. Our focus as a people should be Igbo presidency in 2023.“One important question we should be asking ourselves as Ndigbo is, what did we benefit from the PDP for the 16 years it was in power to warrant the endorsement of its candidate, as against what we have recorded within the three years that President Buhari is in power?“Most of the political decisions of some of our leaders are self-serving and not in the overall interest of the Igbo; but this time, we are committed to pursuing the best political option for the Igbo, which is supporting President Buhari’s second term.“The fact that the majority of our party members are not happy with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, over the manner he handled the party primaries across the zone, does not affect our support for President Buhari.“In fact, it is beyond personal considerations. It is about the interest of Ndigbo and we will deliver President Buhari in 2019.“The support for President Buhari is borne out of his unequaled integrity and uprightness, which is what the country needs most now.”