



Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost five million members after the primaries for the 2019 elections.





The governor said this on Thursday while speaking with reporters at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.





He said the party lost the members due to high-handedness and disobedience to rule of law by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party.





He said some of Oshiomhole’s decisions have affected the party negatively.





“Oshiomole is on his own in this whole thing. There is no presidency’s support for him to refuse candidate, those who won elections, and give wrong candidates who didn’t win election. This is the matter and I will simply say that he does not have consent of the presidency; he is on his own,” the governor said.





“I also request that Oshiomole must learn to respect the rule of law and obey court orders where they apply. This issue of treating court orders as tissue papers must stop; it doesn’t reflect the image of our party. He must act quickly to fix the integrity of this party because his coming in ought to have brought joy into the party and not sadness.





“The party is still intact, just that many people are hurt. Since his inception and after the primaries, we have lost almost five million voters. There is anger, protest everywhere. He needs to be called to order; he has to respect the rule of law, respect court orders and do the right thing – obey court orders where applicable and not turned himself into INEC.”