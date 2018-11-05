President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met behind closed doors with three All Progressives Congress, APC, governors from the South West.The three governors were Ibikunle Amosun from Ogun state who is currently having succession problem with the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.The meeting was held inside Buhari’s office residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.It was reliably gathered that the meeting was part of the President’s efforts to resolve the crisis that followed the primary elections of the APC across the country.Aside Amosun, some other state governors including Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Akeredolu have been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole, over the manner in which the primary elections were conducted in their states.Amosun was particularly not happy with Oshiomhole and the party’s National Working Committee over their decision not to endorse his preferred candidate for the governorship election in the state.He and the party’s chairman have been having exchange of words over the matter.Amosun had openly accused Oshiomhole of working for some people who he claimed wrote the primary elections result of his state from Lagos, thereby commiting what he called “offshore rigging.”The Presidency has yet to issue a statement on the meeting of the three governors with the President as of the time of filing this report.The governors however told Nigerian Television Authority that they were at the Presidential Villa to assure Buhari of their continued support ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.Akeredolu said apart from assuring the President of their supports, they also seized the opportunity of the meeting to “talk on some issues and put our feet on ground on the issues.”He said although governorship election would not hold in his state in 2019, he would work to ensure victory for the APC in all the elections.Amosun and Fayemi also expressed confidence that Buhari would win the 2019 elections.