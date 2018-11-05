Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with three state governors from the South West.





Buhari met with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the meeting, which was held behind closed-doors at the President’s residence, was part of Buhari’s efforts to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.





The President had on Wednesday met behind closed door with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the APC and the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari’s meeting with the APC leader and Oshiomhole came less than 24 hours after he hosted aggrieved APC aspirants to a dinner at the State House.





The meetings were also part of the president’s reconciliatory efforts aimed at ensuring victory for the party in the 2019 general elections.