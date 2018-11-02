



Another incident of earth tremor has been recorded in Abuja.





The tremor occurred in the Maitama district of federal capital territory (FCT) around noon on Thursday.





The Maitama and Mpape areas were affected the last time the incident occurred.





Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) said the intensity of the shake was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale.





The agency said there was no damage to any of the buildings located in that area.





“Our preliminary findings indicated that the tremor occurred around 12.26pm around the vicinity of Panama street in Maitama district,” a statement by the agency read.





“After field evaluations, the NGSA determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was felt indoors and lasted less than one minute.”





Residents of the area also confirmed the incident to TheCable and expressed concerns.