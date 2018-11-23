The senator representing Kogi west district at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has reportedly clashed with the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, over the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.While Melaye does not want Buhari’s return to the seat of power in Aso Rock, Abuja with the argument that he is not physically equipped to govern Nigeria, Amaechi has expounded some reasons why the president should return in 2019.While speaking at ‘The Osasu’ symposium in Abuja on Thursday, November 22, Melaye is quoted as absolving the National Assembly of any blame over delays in the passage of budgets in the country.The senator claimed the blame should go to the executive arm of government.Earlier, Amaechi reportedly said Buhari signs laws in the interest of Nigerians. He also argued that any law the president rejects is in the interest of the country.In response, Melaye said Nigerians know that Buhari should not return in 2019.“I know Honourable Rotimi Amaechi very well, and he is my brother, he is my friend. Normally, he is more eloquent than this, normally, he would speak with precision than this.“But you know when you are not saying the truth, it will never flow. The issue of the budget as raised by Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, I am happy that he was a legislator, and he was a presiding officer at the state house of assembly.“The truth will remain the truth. At what point did you bring the budget? If you will all recall that the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, had to write Mr President, accusing leaders of MDAs for refusing to come and defend their budget.“The president had to order his ministers to go to the national assembly and defend their budgets before they came.“The truth is, all political appointees, including Rotimi Amaechi must become born again, if we want to move this country forward.“On whether the president reads these laws or not, all Nigerians, we know ourselves; you cannot give what you don’t have. President Muhammadu Buhari is not intellectually, emotionally, physically, mentally, equipped to govern this country,” Melaye said.It had earlier been reported that Senator Ali Ndume recently said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would be a walkover for Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.