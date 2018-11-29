Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month for November following his impressive displays.The 22-year-old provided the assist for Alex Lacazette’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool and had a hand in the Gunners’ winning goal against Bournemouth on Sunday.The forward will slug it out with midfielder Lucas Torreira, defender Rob Holding and goalkeeper Bernd Leno for a chance to clinch the individual prize, last won by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.