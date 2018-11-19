The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has said that the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), premises is under heavy attack by thugs of the opposition partyThe party in a statement on Twitter said the attack on the House of Assembly was carried out by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs.PDP said the thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex #AkHAUnderattackBreaking News: The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), premises is under heavy attack by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs. The thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex #AkHAUnderattack pic.twitter.com/5R8sMhC7RU— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018#AKHAUnderAttack: Recall that the @OfficialPDPNig State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong had earlier this morning alerted the public via a press release of the impending attack planned by the @OfficialAPCNg to forestall seating by the members of the AKHA today. pic.twitter.com/KLm00JYFzL— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018#AKHAUnderAttack: Recall that the @OfficialPDPNig State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong had earlier this morning alerted the public via a press release of the impending attack planned by the @OfficialAPCNg to forestall seating by the members of the AKHA today. pic.twitter.com/KLm00JYFzL— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018Planned attack: Police barricade A-Ibom assembly