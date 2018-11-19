The party in a statement on Twitter said the attack on the House of Assembly was carried out by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs.
PDP said the thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex #AkHAUnderattack
Breaking News: The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), premises is under heavy attack by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs. The thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex #AkHAUnderattack pic.twitter.com/5R8sMhC7RU
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018
#AKHAUnderAttack: Recall that the @OfficialPDPNig State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong had earlier this morning alerted the public via a press release of the impending attack planned by the @OfficialAPCNg to forestall seating by the members of the AKHA today. pic.twitter.com/KLm00JYFzL
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018
#AKHAUnderAttack: Recall that the @OfficialPDPNig State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong had earlier this morning alerted the public via a press release of the impending attack planned by the @OfficialAPCNg to forestall seating by the members of the AKHA today. pic.twitter.com/KLm00JYFzL
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018
Planned attack: Police barricade A-Ibom assembly
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
This is to inform the general public that individual end users can now purchase Dangote Cement direct from the factory at a cheaper rate of N1,3OO per bag and Rice for 1O,OOO naira per 5Okg.Minimum purchase is 1OO bags and delivery is made nationwide.Contact the Marketing Manager (Sir Jubril Abubakar) today on O7OI66O7O6O for bookings and enquiries.ReplyDelete