He said he remained focus in assisting Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration to succeed.
He stated that those who had written off the governor’s re-election bid would be disappointed in March 2019.
He said: ‘’Let the doomsayers wait to see what will happen on election day. They plan victory with violence. I plan victory with dividends of democracy. I remain focused and undistracted. Plots, gossips, and blackmail are what incompetent people thrive in.’’
