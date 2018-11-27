Akwa Ibom governor allegedly disrupts Assembly sitting 1:10 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, allegedly disrupted the sitting of a faction of the state House of Assembly on Tuesday. Governor Emmanuel reportedly arrived the complex of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to disrupt the sitting by the five members of the All Progressives Congress. Details later. KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.