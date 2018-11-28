Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that Senator George Akume never wanted him to assent to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.Ortom disclosed this at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, during a joint courtesy call on him by Masev Development Association, Mbalom Unity and Progress Association, Makurdi and Dooshima U Kasev Mbasa.The Governor said that when he gathered Benue stakeholders in May 2017 to sign the ranching law in their presence, Senator George Akume called him aside and asked him not to assent the law without giving any convincing reason.He said that when he told Akume to inform the stakeholders about his advice, the Senator left in anger.Ortom wondered why a senator whose constituency had suffered a great amount of human and material losses due to herders’ attacks would oppose a law proferring solution to the carnage and then tell the world that his people were killing themselves.Speaking earlier, the president of MUPA, Mr Samuel Abagi while differing with Senator Akume said their kinsmen were killed by militia herdsmen, stressing that they were in support of the ranching law of the state and the administration of Governor Ortom.