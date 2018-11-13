Spain-based centre-back Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu and Samuel Chukwueze expected to hit the Super Eagles camp in Asaba for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg.Omeruo, who is on loan at CD Leganes from Chelsea, posted a picture of the trio on transit at the Frankfurt Airport on his instagram page with a short text on Monday morning, “Good to meet my guys on transit.#Nationalteam #o#omeruo #supereagles chukwuezesamuel8 @idovubryan @ Frankfurt Airport,” Omeruo said.Omeruo was in action for Leganes in their 0-0 draw with Girona on Saturday, while Bryan Idowu was not listed in Locomotiv Moscow’s 0-0 away draw against Rubin Kazan on Sunday.Chukwueze, who was called up for the first time by Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, scored his first LaLiga goal for Villarreal in the Yellow Submarines’ 2-2 away draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night.Meanwhile, Eagles defender Jamilu Collins told SCORENigeria he has shaken off an injury and will join up with the team’s training camp in Asaba ahead of the AFCON qualifier.The Padeborn left-back said, “I am fit and ready to play again for my fatherland. I am so pleased to have recovered fully for the Super Eagles.”Collins was back in the thick of action for Paderborn 07 at the weekend in an eight-goal thriller that ended 4-4 with his team netting a stoppage-time goal to snatch a point in the closely contested encounter.The Super Eagles are expected to hold their first training session ahead of Saturday’s game on Tuesday.Twenty-three players have been called up by Rohr for the encounter billed for the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.The duo Francis Uzoho and Odion Ighalo have pulled put due to injuries and have been replaced by Theophilus Afelokhai and Henry Onyekuru respectively.Nigeria top Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with nine points, one more than Bafana Bafana who sit in second position with eight points. Libya occupy third position with four points, while Seychelles, with one point, are bottom.