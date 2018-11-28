The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has said that Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun never thought JAMB could remit more than N500 million to the Federal Government coffers.Prof. Oloyede added that Nigeria is in a bad state because of corruption. He added that Nigeria can only get better if every Nigerians contribute to the fight against corruption.He said that the Federal Government appointed him having realised that there a was something wrong with the admission regulating body.The Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence revealed this on Tuesday at the 10th Convocation Lecture of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun-Ijebu titled, “From Whom Much is Expected, Enough Should be Given: Making a Case for Teachers in Nigeria.”Oloyede revealed that Adamu and Adeosun had invited him few months into office to give estimations of what they believed JAMB could return to the FG from their profits.While Adamu thought JAMB could remit N500million, Adeosun thought JAMB could remit about N200million. According to Oloyede, JAMB however was able to remit N9 billion into the government account.He said, “when I was appointed Registrar of JAMB, Minister for Education invited and told me they chose me because they know something was wrong there. He said he hoped the establishment can return N500million to the National purse. I told him we’d try.“The Minister for Finance, Adeosun also invited me about three months into office and asked that JAMB should be able to return N200million to the government coffers. When I asked why N200million, she said if N200million was to much, we should be able to remit N100million.“But I was thinking how we were going to spend the money in JAMB and have about N300million left. I called my Director of Finance and asked if the FG actually knew the amount of money we had. The Director told me to wait till when we start releasing money for examination projects.“We finished the examinations and had N9billion left. I couldn’t sleep, I would check and recheck to see if the figures were correct. I asked my people if we have done everything necessary and if there is anyone we owe anything. They said no!“Look at what that could have done to our nation. We are talking about JAMB and not yet NNPC. If we eliminate corruption, Nigeria will be good for everyone of us.“The truth is that we have a president you can’t approach to bribe if you are sane. If you are caught, you are gone. That is the beginning. It is corruption that is eliminating everything good about this country,” Oloyede said.