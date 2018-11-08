Fatima Atiku Abubakar, Commissioner of Health, Adamawa State, will has been invited to appear before the Adamawa State House of Assembly to explain non-payment of six-month salaries to some health workers in the state.





The Health Commissioner, who is the biological daughter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is to appear at plenary alongside some principal officers of her ministry and the state Accountant General, Augustina Wandamiya.





Presiding at plenary on Tuesday, Speaker of the House, Kabiru Mijinyawa, had said: "The invitation of the officers was over non-payment of six-month salaries of some recruited health workers.





"The House has also constituted an ad hoc committee, under the chairmanship of the Majority Leader, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong), to probe the alleged utilisation of N2 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agricultural loan.”





The CBN was said to have granted the loan to the state through the Adamawa Agricultural Development and Investment Ltd, (AADIL).





Chairman of AADIL Board, John Garba, and the Managing Director of AADIL, Ibrahim Dasin, who appeared before the plenary, were referred to the ad hoc committee.