Seeks confirmation of IPOB leader’s presenceThe Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has written the Nigerian High Commissioner to Israel, His Excellency, Enoch Duchi, to confirm if the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is in Israel.Abaribe wrote through his lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN.The senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, was one of the three individuals who stood surety for Kanu when he was granted bail by an Abuja Federal High Court.Kanu is standing trial for treasonable offences in the Federal High Court.The letter dated November 7, 2018 was sent through the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema. It is entitled “Is a citizen of our country Nnamdi Kanu in Israel?”The lawyer said that the letter to the Ambassador for confirmation that Kanu was actually in Israel became necessary because of the story making the rounds on the social and online media that “an Nnamdl Kanu was sighted at the Wailing Wall during a prayer session in Israel.”The letter reads in part: “We are the counsel to Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Abia South Senatorial Zone in the 8th Senate of National Assembly of Nigeria.“As a pronounced patriot, he recently, against all odds, put life into our constitutional provision of the liberty of an accused as well as eased tension in our polity by standing surety to Nnamdi Kanu (who is on trial on allegations of treasonable offences in CHARGE No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.)“In fact, to situate you properly into the salient realities involved in this national tragedy, the Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).“On 28th April 2017, the Hon trial Court granted him bail on medical grounds and Sen. Abaribe was one of the three sureties who executed the bail bond for his release.“Your Excellency would recall that sometimes in 2017, the Nigerian Army High Command announced publicly that they were going to commence a military operation code-named “OPERATION PYTHON DANCE “(EGWU EKE) 11 in the whole of the South East Zone of Nigeria from 15th of September to 14th of October 2017.”It continued: “Curiously, selectively and tragically, from 11” to 14″ September 2017, well before the announced scheduled dates, the Nigerian Army, with truck loads of heavily armed soldiers, armoured tanks and other intimidating offensive military weapons, embarked on massive military operation exclusively at the Nnamdi Kanu’s town, lsiama, Afaraukwu lbeku Umuahia, Abia State and at his residence (the PALACE of HRH EZE ISREAL KANU) where at the material time of the tragic invasion, he was staying with his royal parents.“There and then as the invading Army left, the Nnamdl Kanu along with his parents were never seen or heard from again till today.“This explains his absence from his trial since that time till now.“Your Excellency, already before the Hon. trial Court is an Affidavit deposed to on 17th November, 2017 to the effect that:i)This fatal military invasion of town and residence of the Nnamdl Knnu climaxing on 14″ of September 201 7 resulted in high casualties as corpse’s littered all over the vicinity including In the PALACE.ii) The Nnamdi Kanu and his parents were In the PALACE at the time of the tragic invasion of the town and PALACE.iii) During the invasion, the Nnamdi Kanu and his parents were never again seen or heard from either privately or publicly till date.iv)The Nnamdi Kanu and his parents were allegedly whisked off by the invading soldiers.“The Hon. Court had now ordered each of the three sureties to show cause why each would not forfeit the respective bail bond of one hundred million naira (N100, 000, 000:00) or go to prison for their alleged failure to produce the Nnamdl Kanu for the on-going trial.“Your Excellency, in the midst of this quagmire, our attention has been drawn to ongoing news making rounds on the social and online media to the effect that an Nnamdl Kanu was sighted at the Wailing Wall during a prayer session in Israel.“In view of this, we humbly request your Excellency to use your good office to painstakingly inquire from the Government of Israel as follows:“As citizens and or counsel, we all have the duty to assist our courts with the truth and the established facts.“We therefore urge Your Excellency to, under oath, verify your findings as per A to D above and to the effect that they are from the Government of Israel.“This is because I will be submitting them on the Nnamdi Kanu to the Hon. Court.“We look forward to hearing from your Excellency soonest. “Kindly, accept the assurances of our highest regards.”