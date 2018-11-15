Ramsey’s contract runs out next summer and the Gunners took a new deal off the table in September.
The Wales international was then informed that he is not in Unai Emery’s long-term plans.
Now it looks like Bayern will snap up the Welsh international on a free transfer next summer, according to The Independent.
Ramsey is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January and the deal is said to be similar to that of Leon Goretzka, who moved to Bayern from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer, signing a four-year contract.
