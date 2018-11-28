The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and 500 other youth leaders across Nigeria have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as a youth advancement champion.This is even as the youths groups are set to confer on Buhari with the Grand Patron of Nigerian Youth (GPNY), in an awards ceremony organized by the NYCN in partnership with Iykon Global Foundation (IGF).In a statement co-signed by the President of the Youths Council, Malam Bello Shagari and IGF, the award to President Buhari is in recognition of investments by the administration in development and empowerment of Nigerian youths.The award ceremony which will hold at the Shehu Ya’Adua Centre on Nov. 29th, has as its theme: “Peaceful Election, Good Governance and The Role of Nigeria”.According to the statement, the 500 youth leaders who would be converging on Abuja would also use the opportunity of the awards to sensitise Nigerian Youths on the need to serve as the agent of positive change.It said that youths needed to wake up to their responsibilities to Nigeria by engaging in the election processes and use government machineries to promote social standard in the country.According to the NYCN President, the conference will speak to the issues of preventing electoral violence and corruption by Nigerian youths.Participants will also be given fresh ideas how to be law abiding citizens.