, a 25 year model from Enugu state beat other contestants to win the Miss Nigeria 2018 title.She emerged as the 42nd Miss Nigeria and also walked home with a cheque of 3 million naira.The beautiful Ameh Rose emerged the second runner-up while Dunu was named the first runner-up.Organized bynewspaper, the annual beauty paegent and cultural/fashion event took place at Eko hotel conventional centre with top dignitaries and socialites coming out to grace the event.The judges at the event includes Rita Dominic, Richard Mofe Damijo, Olisa Adibua, Leesi Peter vigboro, Konye Nwabogor, Fade Ogbunro etc.The event was hosted by popular TV personalities Ebuka and Kayla Oniwo.Aaron started her pageant journey many years back having contested for Queen of Aso, Most beautiful girl in Abuja and last year Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) before clinching the Miss Nigeria 2018 crown.As the winner miss Nigeria 2018, she will be expected to impact lives through humanitarian projects for the period of one year.