The United Progressive Party has said that it will adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 polls on Tuesday, next week.The Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has announced this in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa.He also told State House Correspondents that Igbo leaders never met formally to endorse former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.