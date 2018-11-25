Zikist-Buharist Movement (ZBM), a group campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reported statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, that the South East Governors’ visit to the President was fake.The group, an offshoot of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) South East, also called on Senator Eze not to halt the new Buhari momentum in the South East region in a bid to realize his governorship ambition.The group quoted Ayogu as making the said statement during the commissioning of his campaign office on Friday by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.“Nobody should crawl to Abuja and promise you 25%. Don’t listen to them. You already have 90% of votes here,” Senator Eze was quoted as saying.Reacting on Sunday via a press statement, the acting Secretary of ZBM, Godwin Onwusi, urged the Enugu APC governorship candidate to candidly emulate the pragmatism of the great Zik of Africa.According to Onwusi, “All hands must be on deck, irrespective of party affiliations, to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.”He said, “We of the ZBM welcome on all hands on the deck and accordingly, salute the South East Governors, Igboezue Cultural Group, UPP, Senator Ekweremadu, Chiefs Chekwas Okorie, Emeka Okwuosa and all eminent Igbo sons and daughters who join us in mobilising and scaling up Buhari’s vote in the region for 2019 presidential election.“The new Buhari’s momentum, in the South East region we are convinced will reinforce our quest for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 and encourage Mr President to invest more in critical infrastructure in the South East region. It’s not wise to put all our eggs in one basket.”Asked whether ZBM doubts the 90 percent which Senator Eze promised Buhari, Barister Onwusi said, “No, but we are Zikists, we are pragmatic and reasonable, the 2019 presidential election may not be easy. So we salute the South East Governors and Igbo patriots for being pragmatic in choosing between two Fulani Muslim brothers, the one whose integrity is higher and the one with home base, hence rising above partisan interest, and putting the interest of our constituents for 2023 on the front burner, plus giving premium to the industrialisation of the region.”ZBM noted that for the South East Governors to showcase their genuineness, they thanked Mr. President on behalf of the zone for the award of the Second Niger Bridge to Julius Berger at the sum of N206 billion and acknowledged that N7 billion had been paid as mobilization, even as they appealed to Mr. President to pay 50 percent of the sum enbloc.ZBM equally noted that the South East Governors asked Mr. President to secure the other 50 percent as bond so that they could sleep with their two eyes closed and be assured that the job would not be abandoned, even as they asked that the construction period be reduced from 42 months to 24 months.Consequently, the ZBM called for all hands to be on deck, stressing that “nobody no matter his ambition or interest should wittingly or unwittingly play politics with our dream of returning Buhari in 2019 or halting the new Buhari’s momentum in Igbo land.”