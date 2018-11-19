



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned ‘Next Level’ slogan launched by President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 election.





President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday launched the All Progressives Congress, APC, Road Map for the 2019 Campaign.





On why the party chose ‘Next Level’ slogan for its 2019 campaign, Buhari said “We have worked hard to fulfil our promises – and while the road may have been difficult, over the last three and a half years, we have laid the foundations for a strong, stable and prosperous country for the majority of our people.





“Foundational work is not often visible, neither is it glamorous – but it is vital to achieving the kind of country we desire.





“Judging by the prior depth of decay, deterioration and disrepair that Nigeria had sunken into, we are certain that these past few years have put us in good stead to trudge on the Next Level of building an even stronger nation for our people.”





However, reacting, the opposition party PDP in a terse statement on its official Twitter page urged Nigerians to disregard the Next Level mantra by APC.





The PDP noted that the slogan was another way to deceive Nigerians just as the ruling party did in 2015 with the ‘Change’ slogan.





The statement read: “We urge Nigerians to dismiss the NEXT LEVEL mantra introduced as Buhari’s 2019 slogan.





“Nigerians have not forgotten how the APC and Buhari deceived them with the CHANGE mantra in 2014 but failed to deliver on the promises made.”