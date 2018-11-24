The son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo in the person of Olujonwo Olusegun Obasanjo has emerged the new national president of Buhari Youth Organization (BYO).Also elected was Engineer Garba Umar who was returned as the organization’s national secretary, Leadership reports.Immediately emerging president, Olujonwo reportedly unveiled the BYO Next Level T-shirt to mark the launching of 2019 presidential campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari.It had been previously been reported that despite his father's insistence that President Buhari should not seek re-election, Olujonwo joined the campaign team of the president ahead of the general elections. He was officially received in Abuja, on Wednesday, October 17, by the director of strategic communications and official spokesperson of PMB campaign headquarters, Festus Keyamo and the Dan Amarna of Dutse and director of logistics, PMB campaign organisation, Alhaji Nasiru Danu.He had earlier expressed his willingness to work for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.In a letter addressed to Festus Keyamo, Olujonwo called on Nigerian youths to support President Buhari. He said the Buhari government is serious about the country's development and called on all Nigerians to support him.