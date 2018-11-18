The North East Development Association, a political group, has passed a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress administration and called for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.The group made the called in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mohammed Bulama and Bitako Umar, and issued to News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Saturday.It said their decision was garnered through consultation with all the stakeholders in every sector of the region, influenced by brain cracking, arguments and counter arguments as well as careful researched efforts which formed the basis that the APC administration led by Buhari qualified for re-election.It said: “This is because the history of governance in Nigeria, APC under President Buhari has done tremendously well in the sub-region.”According to the statement, Buhari’s laudable projects had direct bearing on the lives of people in the North East and Nigerians.It explained that their support was based on the president’s numerous achievements in the areas of security, corruption, agriculture and economy, among others, in the region and the entire country at large.The group said the need for a second term was in order to also sustain the ongoing war against corruption and effective management of Nigeria’s resources.It said: “Buhari’s re-election would ensure continuity in the positive affairs of the nation.“The people of the region must also play their parts in the task of nation-building by supporting President Buhari-led government’s effort at moving the country forward.’’‎The group reiterated that its decision was based partly in recognition of the laudable achievements of the president and his team in the last three years.‎“We resolved that the region would remain committed to the unity of the entity called Nigeria, despite we have our son who is jostling for same seat.”