The groups under the aegis of Buhari’s Friends Network Organisation and Women 4 Buhari & Osinbajo, North Central Zone have boasted that there are no candidates better than President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor, Simon Lalong of Plateau state.The groups made the claimed during the inauguration of Excos, Plateau Northern Zone of Buhari’s Friends Network Organisation at the Secretariat of Jos North local government area of the state during the weekend.In his remarks, the Chairman, Buhari’s Friends Network Organisation, Mr Amos Pam claimed that the Buhari-led Federal Government has done excellent in fixing the country’s economy, and to this end, he should be re-elected in 2019.Mr Pam further said that there is no governorship candidate in the state better than Lalong.He said, “We have followed the pedigree and antecedents of the 31 presidential candidates, and of 21 Plateau state governorship candidates, we found out there are no alternative to Buhari and Lalong.”Mr Pam added that electricity generation in the country had remarkably improved, while fight against corruption was a huge success and social investment programmes have contributed immensely in poverty reduction.In her speech, Coordinator, North Central Chapter of Women 4 Buhari & Osinbajo, Hajiya Amina Maikafi explained that Nigerians should vote for Buhari and Osinbajo during 2019 presidential election, because their administration has brought policies and programmes that empowered women.