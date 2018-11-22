The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani, on Wednesday, said he would pay N100,000 national minimum wage and create five million jobs if elected into power in 2019.According to him, the agenda of the party would be anchored on the deployment of new governance models to restructure Nigeria and give the people a new direction.“As a patriot with focus, drive and uncommon commitment to national development, I am determined to change the narratives and be the credible alternative our countrymen and women are earnestly yearning for.“Our agenda shall be anchored on the deployment of new governance models to restructure Nigeria and give our people a new direction,” he stated.Yabagi spoke in Abuja while starting his campaign and unveiling his running mate, Prince Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi.Other members of the ADP unveiled by him included Dr. James Okoroma, a former Editor of DAILY TIMES and ex-Media Aide to a former Senate President, Dr. Chuka Okadigbo.While Okoroma was named National Secretary of the party and Director-General of his presidential campaign organisation, Dr. Lynn Olisa was named National Organising Secretary of the party.While answering questions from journalists on what he would pay as minimum wage, Yabagi promised N100,000 and 5,000,000 jobs.He said, “The Nigerian economy has the capacity to give a minimum of N100,000 per month to the least paid worker in this country. We have the capacity, what we are losing is leadership.“A country that is number six among the crude oil and gas exporting countries in the world; a country that is number three among the gas exporting countries in the world; a country that has the largest population in Africa; a country that is number eight in terms of global population, a country that is remarkable in terms of where the resources of this world are deposited and a country that has the youngest population, youngest workers and youngest capital with all the potential, we cannot be paying N30,000 per month as minimum wage. Believe me, it is very small.“We have the capacity, the day we start growing our economy, we will know that we can pay more than N100,000 minimum wage. Why should we be importing refined petroleum products in Nigeria? Why should China which was about 20 years ago a developing country be making us slaves for now? Nigeria can do better than what we are doing now.”