The Coalition of Niger Delta ex-Agitators have called on the people of the region to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 in a way of repaying him for the good and laudable works he has been doing in the region.The leader of Coalition of Niger Delta ex-Agitators, Phase II, Comrade Steve Ebisintei, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, particularly, tasked ex-agitators under phases 1, 2 and 3 Presidential Amnesty Program and other critical stakeholders in the region to work towards Buhari’s victory during the 2019 presidential election.Comrade Ebisintei argued that in order for the region to continue to benefit from the numerous programs and projects of President Muhammadu Buhari in the region, stakeholders must rally round the re-election project of President Buhari.According to him, “President Buhari remains the only president since the return of democracy in 1999 who has initiated projects and programs that are directly beneficial to the people of the Niger Delta region.”He also called for support for the Amnesty Office boss, Professor Quaker Dokubo, whom he said the president has enormous trust for and “the major reason the president is embarking on major projects in the region because Prof Dokubo has shown enviable integrity.”Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 election, the ex-agitators’ leader maintains that the only option left for the region was to continue to support the president and Prof Dokubo in their quest to uplift the lot of the youths of the region.According to him, not supporting the re-election of President Buhari will only hurt the region more “as many of the ongoing projects in the region may likely stop.”Continuing, he said, “Without equivocation, I can tell you that more than ever before, the federal government under President Buhari has paid more attention to our devastated region than any other government at least since 1999.“Today, modular refineries, which when completed will take over from illegal refiners and create jobs for our teeming youths are ongoing in the region. The East West road, which had prior to now remain in the pipelines, has been progressing with appreciable speed.“The petroleum university at Okerenkoko in Delta State is progressing in good measure. The Amnesty program has been revived and expanded in the interest of the youths of our region. It is the only program that is targeted at the youths and it is evident that Prof Dokubo has integrated more youths into the program than any other Amnesty boss before him.“Because of the sterling performance of President Buhari’s administration in area of peace-building, which has resulted in decrease in the spate of militancy in the region, the dark days of avengers and other militant groups in the region are in the past. All these achievements can be traced to the Midas touch of Prof. Quaker Dokubo and therefore we as a region must encourage the Amnesty boss by supporting President Buhari.”He said that no other sentiments should prevail in the region going into the 2019 election except the sentiments of visible performance and what is on ground for the people of the region to benefit.He cautioned politicians from the region to avoid misleading the youths for their own selfish political gains ahead of the 2019 elections and promised to work with other like-minded youths of the region to make sure that the president’s re-election becomes a reality.