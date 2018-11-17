As the ban on Campaign is officially lifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will roll out its campaign plans within the next one week.But President Buhari’s support groups such as the Buhari Media Organisation is set to kick off the campaign with what they called the Buhari Connect meant to showcase the achievements of the President in the last three and half years.National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu told NE that the lifting of the ban by the electoral management body does not make it mandatory that parties should commence Campaign immediately as they cannot determined foe the parties when to start their campaigns.He said “campaigns are not starting tomorrow (Sunday). What has happened is that the ban on Campaign is officially lifted and parties are now free to begin their campaigns. You know, INEC can tell you when not to Campaign, but they can not determine for you when to start.“They have lifted the ban and parties are now free to go out there and openly campaign for the elections. Within the next one week, we will roll out our campaign plans”.Director of Strategic Communication of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN) could not be reached for his comment on plans for the President’s Campaign as calls to his phone and SMS sent to him were not answered as at the time of this report.The party and the Campaign Organisation were yet to constitute a formal campaign Organisation as at Saturday, November, 17 to carry on with the Campaign.But the Buhari Media Organisation(BMO), one of the President’s support groups said it has lined up an open-air event to kick start the campaign on Sunday 18th November 2018 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja where it intend to highlight and promote the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.The show, with the theme, ‘BUHARICONNECT’ and the slogan ‘’THE PEOPLES PRESIDENT’’, it said will attract Ministers, Governors and other top echelon of the All Progressive Congress(APC).A statement signed by the Secretary on the Organisation Cassidy Madueke said the Variety show will also be an opportunity to highlight the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, with testimonials from the beneficiaries of the administration’s Social Investment Programmes, including poverty alleviation, school feeding, Tradermoni, women empowerment, Anchor Borrowers and cash transfer programme.The show will also feature appearances by political leaders and top government officials at the event which kicks up at 1pm on Sunday 18th November 2018.