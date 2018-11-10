The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday declared 18-20 November, 2018 as days of non-stop praise to God for divine intervention on the next year’s general election and other problems facing the country.The “72 hours Praise and Worship” is to be organized in all churches nationwide between 18th November, 2018 – 20th November, 2018 as from 7:00 am and on the 18th – 6:00 pm 20th November, 2018.The Programme is to celebrate the envisaged victory Nigeria will experience over economic, security challenges, social, religious and political problems Nigerians.CAN, through the Acting General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, has asked all bloc leaders and their Secretaries, all Zonal chairmen, all State Chairmen and all denominational leaders to organize their church members in non-stop praise of God’s majesty over “the victory he has given us in Nigeria on all our challenges, especially His intervention over the coming general election.”A statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the Christian body said: “Having noted various challenges the country is going through, the CAN Leadership considered the need for us to organize a strategic three days of non-stop praise over them in the country (as was done in the Bible in 2 Chronicles Chapter 20), especially the forthcoming 2019 elections with a view to stopping a crisis-ridden election that will not be free, fair and credible.“The praise is also about the victory we believe God has given the Church in Nigeria over all powers of darkness that want to engulf the Church in whatever guise. We should praise God that bloodshed will be no more in Nigeria. A bad leader will not be elected as our President in 2019. All human efforts to manipulate elections will fail and Leah Sharibu and all those in captivity will be released.“All churches in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.”