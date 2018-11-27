Ohanaeze Youth Council on Tuesday urged the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, to come clean on how many tenure he intends to run if elected in nest year’s general election.The Youths in a statement by its Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said Mr Atiku’s six years master plan is suspicious as it seems like a ploy by the PDP candidate to go for a second tenure.It argued that the Presidency is supposed to be given to the south east in 2023 adding that MR Atiku may not get South East’s votes if he does not make a pledge to go for only one tenure.“OYC had studied dilligently the Six Year plan of Atiku Abubakar policy to make Nigeria work again as a good document but insists that Atiku must make a categorical Statement that he will only seek for one tenure to convince Ndigbo that his Six Year Policy Statement is not intention of seeking second term against 2023 Igbo Presidency Project” OYC said.The group called on the people of south east geopolitical zone to put their house in order before next year’s general election to avoid what happened in 2003 election in south west where the opposition governors under the Alliance for Democracy, agreed to Vote for Obasanjo and later lost their Seats.The Ohaneze Youths threatened to vote out any Governor in south east who betray Igbo course.Read Also: Anxiety in Southeast over Atiku’s six-year plan“As Igbo Watchdogs, we believe that irrespective of Our Support for South East Governors seeking 2nd term, we will vote out any Governor who betrayed the Igbo interest and Agenda which will be decided by January 2019, We call agitators to join hands for we to retire some Igbo politicians who had consistently betray our collective interestbecause of our apathy towards voting.“OYC insists that South East and Igbo votes across the 36 States including Abuja will be the swinging votes that help who will emerge victorious in the 2019 Presidential election, and major contenders know about this reality.“ OYC had studied diligently the Six Year plan of Atiku Abubakar policy to make Nigeria work again as a good document but insists that Atiku must make a categorical Statement that he will only seek for one tenure to convince Ndigbo that his Six Year Policy Statement is not intention of seeking second term against 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.