A Non-governmental organization, Known as “Door to Door Campaign for Buhari/Ganduje 2019” on Tuesday in Kano urged President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the open invitation by honoring the presidential debate against the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alh. Atiku Abubakar, coming up 19th January 2019, organized by Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON).The National Chairman of the campaign organization Engr. Atiku Ahmad Dongurawa, who spoke to reporters, said that president Buhari’s credential speaks volume of his laudable achievements in many areas of human endeavours, to stand any public debate with opposition parties.Engr. Ahmad who is also a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) said the president’s tremendous accomplishments in the diversification of economy, agriculture, security, infrastructural development, power generation and the most celebrated war against corruption in Nigeria stood tall and above the 16 years records of PDP’s administration, adding that there was no basis for comparism between Buhari and Atiku.According to him, “There is no reason why president Buhari should shy away from the presidential debate looking at the period when the government came to power, there are so many projects and programs that were executed by this government, even the Nigerian citizens, will bear witness. Also there is no justification that will hinder president Buhari coming out for the debate, because the president has many things to tell Nigerians that will convince the electorate to re-elect this government back to power.”Engr. Ahmad explained that the campaign organization was established to promote the good works of APC governments at all levels and use same to educate, enlightening and mobilize the public towards renewing the APC mandates come 2019 general elections.“This organization wants to stress the needs for the upcoming campaigns to be issued based. Our strategies from the National, state, zonal to ward and polling unit levels, is about developing innovative and substantive modalities that will help the party in winning a free and fair election.Commenting on the state of the nation, “We hail president Buhari and his vice effort towards a prudent and responsible management of the nation’s resources and security.He further said that the ongoing infrastructural transformation in Kano, spearheaded by the APC administration under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje deserves commendation and urged Kano state citizens to return come 2019 for consolidation of its huge achievements. He appealed to the electorates to ensure that president Buhari and Ganduje get another mandate through peaceful campaign.