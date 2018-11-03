The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has vowed to defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the next general election.The National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole made the declaration at a news conference on Friday in Abuja. “We have defeated him before and we will defeat him again”, he said. Oshiomhole added that all the ruling party needed to do was to place side by side the various accusations and counter accusations made between Atiku and his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.“Then, we will leave the rest for Nigerians to decide”. Oshiomhole also spoke on his faceoff with some of the state governors, saying his decision to allow the people have a say in the selection of candidates was his main sin. Ogun APC Aspirant urges members to insist on direct primary On the Supreme Court judgment in Rivers state, Oshiomhole said the party would abide by it and would soon put measures in place to conduct fresh congresses across the state.The party had earlier announced that in spite of the apex court decision, its candidate for the governorship election remained Mr Tonye Cole. He said; “On the judgment given by the Supreme Court, as a political party, we respect the judiciary, we also appreciate that in truth and in fact, democracy is basically about the celebration of the rule of law and not the rule of might.Based on this fact, which is not a choice, we are obliged to respect the the rule of law and at the heart of that is total obedience to the letters and the spirit of judicial findings which are not meant to be convenient. In a democracy, there are orders that need to be obeyed.Therefore, the judgment by the Supreme court in which from the first page to the last page, it is very clear that the Supreme court has nullified the ward congresses that were done by my predecessor in Rivers state and also nullified the state and local government congresses that were done in the state because according to the supreme court, those congresses were done in spite of a subsisting court order. What is important is that as things stand, the highest court in the land has pronounced that those congresses did not meet the requirements of the law and are therefore not valid.As a law abiding party, we accept the decision of the court and we will call a meeting in no distant future of all the stakeholders in Rivers state to prepare them and to put the necessary machinery in place to conduct fresh ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers in line with the provisions of the constitution of the APC. This we have to do in full obedience to the judgment of the Supreme Court”.