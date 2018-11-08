



No fewer than 2000 members of the People Democratic Party, PDP, have defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State.





The defectors made this known in Okada Ward, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.





Led by one Jamiu Deinde, the defectors said they left the PDP due to their inability to access their incumbent lawmaker, Hon Omosede Igbinedion.





Deinde said Omosede, who is a daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, neglected her people.





He said, “We have suffered untold neglect, even as the promises to attract federal presence to the area, have not be met.





“Biggest of our pain lies in our inability to reach our lawmaker every time we try to, especially against the backdrop of her unfulfilled campaign promises.





“With all these and many others, we took the decision to align with the APC and support its candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, whom we have always known for his philanthropic work in the area as well as the state in general.”





The leader of APC in Ovia, Dennis Idahosa, while receiving the defectors, commended them for dumping the opposition party.





“It’s not just to join the party but remain committed to its course. You have come to join us to enjoy the dividends of democracy and that is what you will get.





“You are not going to be treated as a newcomer or an outside, our party is not like the one (PDP) where monkey dey work bamboo they chop.





“Just as you have come to join us, we will also be committed to your course, and together, we will sail and produce sometimes great,” Idahosa said.