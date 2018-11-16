The trial of an alleged cover up case of $15.5 million linked to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, alongside three others and four companies, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, was, yesterday, stalled due to the absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s, EFCC’s, prosecutor.
At the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, Mr Ademola Adefolaju, who holds the brief for Mr Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, lawyer to former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Jonathan, Dr Waripamo Dudafa, told the court that he was surprised at the absence of the prosecutor.
Adefolaju told the court that, in view of the prosecutor’s absence, he would be asking for an adjournment, to enable the prosecutor come and attend to his matter.
Counsel to the second defendant, Ige Asemudara while expressing surprise at the prosecutor’s absence, said the court adjourned for today (yesterday), so that his application could be heard.
Asemudara stated that since the prosecutor failed to show up, he would be asking for adjournment.
