



Hope Uzodinma, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, on Tuesday failed to appear before the special presidential investigation panel for recovery of public property (SPIP) to answer questions over alleged fraud.





Lucie-Ann Laha, spokeswoman of the panel, disclosed this to reporters in Abuja, saying the panel officials spent hours waiting for Uzodinma.





He was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.





He was arrested in connection of a case on alleged failure of his company to execute a contract of $12 million for the dredging of Calabar Port channel.

He was released after interrogation but directed to return on Tuesday for continuation of probe.





Earlier, Okoi Obono-Obla, chairman of the panel, said Uzodinma had been evading arrest for about a year.





“The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Sen. Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of 12 million dollars for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA),” he had said.