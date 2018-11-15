One hundred and sixteen Nigerians stranded in the North Africa country – Libya were Wednesday deported .The deportees comprising 46 adult females; two female children ; five female infants as well as 56 male adults; six male children and eight male infants arrived the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, about 12.40 am.They were flown in aboard a chartered Al Buraq aircraft marked with registration number UZ 489.Acting Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) , South West , Segun Afolayan received the deportees at the airport .He said the deportees were stranded en route Europe and had to be brought home through the as dusted voluntary returnees programme facilitated by the International Organization for Migration ( IOM).While advising the Returnees to discourage irregular migration, Afolayan stated that migration is a fundamental right of every human being but when a man embarks on irregular journey violating the laws of other nations by not following the regular means of migration, the country of destination may apply the nation’s laws to handle such.To end this exposure of irregular migration, the Acting Zonal Coordinator revealed that Nigerians who wish to migrate can now visit the Migrant Resource Centre opened by IOM in conjunction with the Federal Government.The Centres located at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment offices at Benin, Lagos and Abuja.According to Afolayan “The Centres are opened to all Nigerians who wish to travel outside the country. They can access detailed information on their intended country of destination.”“Such information as the types of employment and educational opportunities, counseling on the right and safe routes to travel, the security level of the expected country as well as skill acquisition to whoever approach any of the centres in the country.”“This centres are created to stem the gaps of inadequate information that many Returnees have been complaining about”.