



The Centre for Community Excellence (CENCEX), a human rights group, has accused Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, of brewing violence and political unrest in the state.





The accusation comes on the heels of the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election in the state.





Abubakar Faki, chairman of the election committee, had cancelled the exercise which held on Wednesday over violence.





Subsequently, the national working committee (NWC) of the party disbanded the executive committee of the APC in the state and set up a fresh panel to conduct another primary.





It also warned the governor not to interfere with the exercise.





Yari has been accused by several parties of igniting the crisis which marred the election, in a bid to impose his candidates on the people.





CENCEX, in a letter to six of its sister organisations, expressed concerns “over the volatile political situation in Zamfara”, saying the state is “on the verge of bloodshed”.





It accused Yari of inviting chaos to Zamfara, while wondering how a state governor would place his political interests over the lives and safety of his people.





“The actions, inaction and utterances of Governor Yari are heating the already volatile polity,” the letter read.





“The recent media address by the Governor calling for people to come out today (6/10/2018) to protest and forcefully stop the conduct of the rescheduled gubernatorial primaries in the state is a complete invitation to anarchy, chaos and unrest in the state.





“It is so sad how a person claiming to be the Chief security officer of the state will lead a protest in his own state not minding the lives already lost and persons injured in the previous one.





“This is to let you know that Governor Yari is ready and prepared to do anything to achieve his political objectives.We can not fold our arms to allow the blood of innocent people to be shed for no reason other than to satisfy the political ego of an individual or few individuals.”





The group said it had tried its best to prevail on Yari against jeopardising the safety of Zamfara residents but to no avail.





It therefore called on Nigerians and international groups to prevail on Yari and avert the crisis in the state.





“Therefore, we are calling the attention and appealing to all meaning Nigerians and international Human Rights organizations to come to our rescue in order to protect and safeguard the lives and property of vulnerable Zamfara State people,” it said.





“We did everything possible as State based Human Rights organizations and activist to call Yari to order but all in vain. He proved to be above the law of the land and no longer respect human dignity and constitutional authorities at the national level.





“We will hold him responsible for whatever, happen in the course of his party primary elections. We will gather substantial evidence to be presented to International Criminal Court for litigation and justice.”





The letter was addressed to Global Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, National Human Rights Commission, International Criminal Court (ICC) and Human Rights Network Agenda (HRAN).