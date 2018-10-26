Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has advised Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, not to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He gave the advice via his Twitter handle.





“Bro Ike, stay where you are jeje. I just dey comot, if you no hear, you go see,” he tweeted.





Bro Ike,stay where you are jeje,I just dey commot,If you no hear,you go see. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 25, 2018 Rumours have been rife that Ekweremadu may defect from the PDP over the way he has been treated by the party. Rumours have been rife that Ekweremadu may defect from the PDP over the way he has been treated by the party.





The legislator was not consulted before Atiku Abuabakar, presidential candidate of the opposition party, chose Peter Obi as running mate.





While Senate President Bukola Saraki was given a key position in Abubakar’s campaign, Ekweremadu was not considered.





But the lawmaker dismissed the rumour of his exit , saying he has no plans of leaving the major opposition party despite their “use and dump” attitude.





On his part, Sani had resigned his membership of the ruling APC in protest.





The national working committee (NWC) of the APC had cleared Sani as the only candidate for the senatorial district but Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state, kicked against it.





Subsequently, a primary election was conducted in the district and Uba Sani, the preferred candidate of El-Rufai, was declared winner.





Sani had boycotted the primary and filed an appeal which the party upheld but the name of el-Rufai’s candidate was sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The senator joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday.