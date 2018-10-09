 Wizkid's 'soco' wins big as Yemi Alade, Davido emerge best in West Africa at AFRIMMA awards | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Wizkid's 'soco' wins big as Yemi Alade, Davido emerge best in West Africa at AFRIMMA awards

3:27 PM 0
A+ A-
Image result for wizkid, yemi alade and davido
The 5th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (AFRIMMA) was held at House of Blues in Dallas Texas with lots of energetic performances from several artiste.

Nigerian Afropop star Davido won best male in West Africa while Yemi Alade was named best female artiste in West Africa.

Toofan won best African group and best Francophone act, Master kraft was named producer of the year while Flavour won best live act.

Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ was adjudged video of the year and also won song of the year while Burna Boy took the best reggae/dancehall artiste award.


Fally Ipupa copped 3 plaque at the night, Kenyan Rapper, Khaligrah Jones won the Best Rap act of the year and Gospel act, Papa Dennis won Best Gospel artist of the year. Humanitarian award went to Nigerian singer Flavour.


See full winners list below:

Song of The Year

Wizkid – Soco (Winner)

Best Female West Africa

Yemi Alade – Nigeria (Winner)

Best Rap Act

Khaligraph Jones – Kenya (Winner)

Best Newcomer

Ykee Benda – Uganda (Winner)

Best Male East Africa

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda (Winner)

Best Male Central Africa

Fally Ipupa – Congo (Winner)

Best Gospel

Papa Dennis – Kenya (Winner)

Artist of The Year

Fally Ipupa- Congo (Winner)

Best Francophone

Toofan – Togo (Winner)

Best African Group

Toofan – Togo (Winner)

AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Wizkid – Soco (Winner)

Best Dj Africa

Dj Dollar – Senegal (Winner)

Humanitarian Award

Flavour (Winner)

YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top