The 5th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (AFRIMMA) was held at House of Blues in Dallas Texas with lots of energetic performances from several artiste.
Nigerian Afropop star Davido won best male in West Africa while Yemi Alade was named best female artiste in West Africa.
Toofan won best African group and best Francophone act, Master kraft was named producer of the year while Flavour won best live act.
Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ was adjudged video of the year and also won song of the year while Burna Boy took the best reggae/dancehall artiste award.
Fally Ipupa copped 3 plaque at the night, Kenyan Rapper, Khaligrah Jones won the Best Rap act of the year and Gospel act, Papa Dennis won Best Gospel artist of the year. Humanitarian award went to Nigerian singer Flavour.
See full winners list below:
Song of The Year
Wizkid – Soco (Winner)
Best Female West Africa
Yemi Alade – Nigeria (Winner)
Best Rap Act
Khaligraph Jones – Kenya (Winner)
Best Newcomer
Ykee Benda – Uganda (Winner)
Best Male East Africa
Eddy Kenzo – Uganda (Winner)
Best Male Central Africa
Fally Ipupa – Congo (Winner)
Best Gospel
Papa Dennis – Kenya (Winner)
Artist of The Year
Fally Ipupa- Congo (Winner)
Best Francophone
Toofan – Togo (Winner)
Best African Group
Toofan – Togo (Winner)
AFRIMMA Video of The Year
Wizkid – Soco (Winner)
Best Dj Africa
Dj Dollar – Senegal (Winner)
Humanitarian Award
Flavour (Winner)
