The 5th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (AFRIMMA) was held at House of Blues in Dallas Texas with lots of energetic performances from several artiste.





Nigerian Afropop star Davido won best male in West Africa while Yemi Alade was named best female artiste in West Africa.





Toofan won best African group and best Francophone act, Master kraft was named producer of the year while Flavour won best live act.





Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ was adjudged video of the year and also won song of the year while Burna Boy took the best reggae/dancehall artiste award.

Fally Ipupa copped 3 plaque at the night, Kenyan Rapper, Khaligrah Jones won the Best Rap act of the year and Gospel act, Papa Dennis won Best Gospel artist of the year. Humanitarian award went to Nigerian singer Flavour.









See full winners list below:





Song of The Year





Wizkid – Soco (Winner)





Best Female West Africa





Yemi Alade – Nigeria (Winner)





Best Rap Act





Khaligraph Jones – Kenya (Winner)





Best Newcomer





Ykee Benda – Uganda (Winner)





Best Male East Africa





Eddy Kenzo – Uganda (Winner)





Best Male Central Africa





Fally Ipupa – Congo (Winner)





Best Gospel





Papa Dennis – Kenya (Winner)





Artist of The Year





Fally Ipupa- Congo (Winner)





Best Francophone





Toofan – Togo (Winner)





Best African Group





Toofan – Togo (Winner)





AFRIMMA Video of The Year





Wizkid – Soco (Winner)





Best Dj Africa





Dj Dollar – Senegal (Winner)





Humanitarian Award





Flavour (Winner)